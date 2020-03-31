Beijing, 31 March 2020: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published a new issue, Volume 4 Issue 3 with an invitation to join the International Brugada Electrocardiographic Indices Registry

This issue brings together important research papers from leading cardiologists in US, China and Europe in a combination of reviews, original research and case reports.

A very important paper included in the issue invites cardiologists worldwide to contribute to the International Brugada Electrocardiographic indices Registry ( An Open Invitation to Join the International Brugada Electrocardiographic Indices

Registry (DOI 10.15212/CVIA.2019.0568). This group already has over 39 investigators in 18 countries and is looking to recruit new members to make a contribution to the evaluation of the disease life course, risk factors, and prognosis in a large series of Brugada patients and provide insights for improving risk stratification.

Other papers in the issue are as follows:

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Jiapeng Liu, Xin Du, Mengmeng Li, Zhaoxu Jia, Shangxin Lu, Sanshuai Chang, Ribo Tang, Rong Bai, Jianzeng Dong, Gregory Y. H. Lip, and Changsheng Ma

Frailty and Anticoagulant Therapy in Patients Aged 65 Years or Older with Atrial Fibrillation (DOI: 10.15212/CVIA.2019.0562)

REVIEWS

Sanshuai Chang, Yi He, Hui Wang, Fei Guo, Qiang Lv, Junping Kang, Rong Bai, Xiaohui Liu, Xin Du, Changsheng Ma, and Jianzeng Dong

The Temporal Relation between Cardiomyopathy and LBBB and Response to Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy: Case Series and Literature Review (DOI: 10.15212/CVIA.2019.0560)

Shiqin Yu, Chen Cui, Minjie Lu, and Shihua Zhao

Diagnostic Accuracy of Three-Dimensional Whole-Heart Magnetic Resonance

Angiography to Detect Coronary Artery Disease with Invasive Coronary Angiography as a Reference: A Meta-Analysis (DOI: 10.15212/CVIA.2019.0561)

Turan Erdo?an, Hakan Duman, Mustafa Çetin, Sava? Özer, Göksel Çinier, Ece Usta, Mustafa Usta, and Tuncay K?r??

Impact of Postdilation on Intervention Success and Long-Term Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE) among Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes (DOI: 10.15212/CVIA.2019.056)

Lutfu Askin, Kader Eliz Uzel, Okan Tanriverdi, Serdar Turkmen

Serum Irisin: Pathogenesis and Clinical Research in Cardiovascular Diseases (DOI: 10.15212/CVIA.2019.0569)

CASE REPORTS

Yichao Xiao, Zhenfei Fang, Xinqun Hu, Qiming Liu, Zhaowei Zhu, Na Liu, Xiaofan Peng, and Shenghua Zhou

A Giant Right Atrial Myxoma with Blood Supply from the Left and Right Coronary Arteries: Once in a Blue Moon (DOI: 10.15212/CVIA.2019.0566)

Fabian Guenther, Andreas Seitz, Valeria Martínez Pereyra, Raffi Bekeredjian, Udo Sechtem, Peter Ong

Does Coronary Microvascular Spasm Exist? Objective Evidence from Intracoronary Doppler Flow Measurements During Acetylcholine Testing (DOI: 10.15212/CVIA.2019.0570)

RESEARCH PAPER

Lutfu Askin, Okan Tanriverdi, Hakan Tibilli, and Serdar Turkmen

Associations between Vaspin Levels and Coronary Artery Disease (DOI 10.15212/CVIA.2019.05650)

COMMENTARIES

C. Richard Conti

Function of the Right Ventricle (DOI 10.15212/CVIA.2019.0018)

C. Richard Conti

Randomized Clinical Trials: Failure to Enter Patients (DOI 10.15212/CVIA.2016.0064)

