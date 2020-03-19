Impact of postdilation on intervention success and MACE

Impact of Postdilation on Intervention Success and Long-Term Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE) among Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0564 , Turan Erdo?an, Hakan Duman, Mustafa Çetin, Sava? Özer, Göksel Çinier, Ece Usta, Mustafa Usta and Tuncay K?r?? from the Department of Cardiology, Faculty of Medicine, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an University, Rize, Turkey, Department of Cardiology, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an Education and Research Hospital, Rize, Turkey, Department of Cardiology, Kaçkar State Hospital, Rize, Turkey and the Department of Cardiology, Atatürk Education and Research Hospital, ?zmir Katip Çelebi University, ?zmir, Turkey consider the impact of postdilation on intervention success and long-term major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) among patients with acute coronary syndromes.

Postdilation is frequently used during coronary interventions to prevent stent malapposition. Currently there are contradictory findings regarding the benefits of postdilation for both intraprocedural and long-term outcomes. We evaluated the impact of postdilation among patients who presented with acute coronary syndromes (ACS) and underwent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). A total of 258 consecutive patients who presented with ACS and underwent PCI were included in the study. The patients were followed up for 25±1.7 months for the occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). During follow-up, 65 patients (25.2%) had MACE. Among patients without MACE, intracoronary nitrate infusion was less frequently used (P=0.005), myocardial blush grade was higher (P <0.001) and a drug-eluting stent was more frequently used (P=0.005). No significant differences were noted between groups regarding the predilation, recurrent dilation, postdilation, and other angiographic characteristics. In multivariate analysis, female sex (P=0.047), myocardial blush grade (P=0.038), previous coronary artery disease (P=0.030), and peak troponin level (P=0.002) were found to be predictors of MACE. In patients who were treated with PCI for ACS, performing postdilation did not predict final Thrombolysis in Myocardial Infarction (TIMI) flow grade, corrected TIMI frame count, myocardial blush grade, or MACE.

CVIA is available on the IngentaConnect platform and at Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. Submissions may be made using ScholarOne Manuscripts. There are no author submission or article processing fees. CVIA is indexed in the EMBASE, ESCI, OCLC, Primo Central (Ex Libris), Sherpa Romeo, NISC (National Information Services Corporation), DOAJ and Index Copernicus Databases. Follow CVIA on Twitter @CVIA_Journal; or Facebook.

###