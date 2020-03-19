In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0569 , Lutfu Askin, Kader Eliz Uzel, Okan Tanriverdi and Serdar Turkmen from the Department of Cardiology, Adiyaman Education and Research Hospital, Adiyaman, Turkey consider serum irisin pathogenesis and clinical research in cardiovascular diseases.

The authors summarize studies on the role of serum irisin levels in the process of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular events in cardiovascular diseases. Irisin is a recently discovered molecule produced by muscles. It has been shown to be associated with different metabolic markers. Current studies suggest that irisin is a promising therapeutic agent in diseases such as DM, metabolic syndrome, and CVDs.

###

CVIA is available on the IngentaConnect platform and at Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. Submissions may be made using ScholarOne Manuscripts. There are no author submission or article processing fees. CVIA is indexed in the EMBASE, ESCI, OCLC, Primo Central (Ex Libris), Sherpa Romeo, NISC (National Information Services Corporation), DOAJ and Index Copernicus Databases. Follow CVIA on Twitter @CVIA_Journal; or Facebook.