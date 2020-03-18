C-Path and Lundbeck enter collaboration to advance drug development tools in Alzheimer's

TUCSON, Ariz., March 18, 2020 -- The Critical Path Institute (C-Path) and H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) are proud to announce that they will work together to significantly improve the scientific community's insight in Alzheimer's disease (AD) through Lundbeck's contribution of a unique set of clinical trial data from more than 2,500 AD patients to the Critical Path for Alzheimer's Disease (CPAD) consortium's integrated database for qualified researchers across the globe to access.

The Data Contribution Agreement (DCA) between Lundbeck and C-Path, with support from Gates Ventures, will allow for these clinical data to be integrated and managed by CPAD, with support from C-Path's Data Collaboration Center (DCC) adding to the CPAD patient-level database in AD, which presently contains data from more than 14,500 patients. CPAD is currently exploring acquisition of contemporary datasets from other sources with an expected growth of the CPAD database to include more than 40,000 patient-level records in the coming months.

This contribution of patient-level data from Lundbeck embodies Lundbeck's continued support to increase pre-competitive collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academia, and to advance effective public-private partnerships. Generous contributions such as these ensure that CPAD can continue its mission to develop innovative quantitative tools and methods to de-risk and speed up the drug development process in AD.

These data stem from Lundbeck's Phase II and III studies that evaluated the compound idalopirdine in AD and include relevant information about disease progression, drug effects and clinical trial design. The shared data are highly valuable and the contribution of this type of data is vitally important to CPAD's work in developing a disease progression model across the entire continuum of AD, from the earliest to late stages of the disease. CPAD aims to provide advanced drug development tools that will aid in optimizing clinical trial designs and execution and facilitating the regulatory review process.

"Lundbeck and C-Path recognize the hard work to generate these data and contributions of the many patients with Alzheimer disease, their relatives and caregivers, and the investigators who took part in these trials," said C-Path President and CEO Joseph Scheeren, Pharm.D. "We look forward to continuing to work together to advance and expedite the development of new therapies."

"We are delighted with this opportunity to share data with CPAD, ensuring that researchers can get the most out of them in advancing the understanding of Alzheimer's and how to best develop new treatments. We are proud to contribute to this work, not only through our own drug development activities, but also in this unique collaboration," said Mads Dalsgaard, Senior Vice President, Experimental Medicine & Clinical Development at Lundbeck.

About Critical Path Institute (C-Path)

C-Path is an independent, nonprofit organization established in 2005 as a public-private partnership. C-Path's mission is to catalyze the development of new approaches that advance medical innovation and regulatory science, accelerating the path to a healthier world. An international leader in forming collaborations, C-Path has established numerous global consortia that currently include more than 1,600 scientists from government and regulatory agencies, academia, patient organizations, disease foundations, and dozens of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. C-Path's US headquarters is located in Tucson, Arizona and C-Path, Ltd. EU is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with additional staff in multiple other locations. For more information, visit c-path.org and c-path.eu.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY) is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in brain diseases. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of neuroscience research. We are tirelessly dedicated to restoring brain health, so every person can be their best.

An estimated 700 million people worldwide are living with brain diseases and far too many suffer due to inadequate treatment, discrimination, a reduced number of working days, early retirement and other unnecessary consequences. Every day, we strive for improved treatment and a better life for people living with brain diseases - we call this Progress in Mind.

Read more at http://www. lundbeck. com/ global/ about-us/ progress-in-mind .

Our approximately 5,500 employees in more than 50 countries are engaged in the entire value chain throughout research, development, production, marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several R&D programs and our products are available in more than 100 countries. We have research centres in Denmark and California and our production facilities are located in Denmark, France and Italy. Lundbeck generated revenue of DKK 18,1 billion in 2018 (EUR 2,4 billion; USD 2,8 billion).

For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site http://www. lundbeck. com and connect with us on Twitter at @Lundbeck and via LinkedIn.

