European Breast Cancer Conference (EBCC-12) postponed to Sept. 30 - Oct. 2, 2020

In view of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and the stipulation from the Spanish Healthcare Ministry that Spanish healthcare workers should not attend national or international conferences, the organisers of the 12th European Breast Cancer Conference (EBCC-12) have taken the decision to postpone the conference, which was due to start on Wednesday 18 March in Barcelona, Spain. It will now take place from 30 September to 2 October 2020 at the same venue in Barcelona.

The EBCC-12 organising committee have told participants and the wider breast cancer community that they feel a responsibility towards the 2,500 healthcare workers expected to attend EBCC-12 and their primary concern is for the health and welfare of all participants and staff, as well as the wider community.

They also believe that it is their collective responsibility to do what they can to minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading further and to reduce the numbers of people travelling between countries at the present time.

This is the only truly multidisciplinary conference in Europe that involves all the major players in breast cancer, facilitating essential interaction and communication between scientists, clinicians and patient representatives. The organisers hope you will be able to attend in September and look forward to seeing all their many friends and colleagues then.

The organising committee is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide further updates when necessary.

