What to eat for optimal health? Find out at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2020

Is meat bad for the heart? What about fat? A heart healthy diet is not the same for everyone. Scientists reveal how to determine the optimal diet for individuals at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2020, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1

Professor Ana Abreu, congress chair, said: "A heart healthy diet is not one size fits all. It needs to be personalised taking into account genes, intestinal flora (microbiome), cultural environment and other factors."

The annual congress of the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC), a branch of the ESC, takes place from 2 to 4 April at the Trade Fairs and Congress Centre of Malaga (FYCMA) in Spain.

Preventive cardiology covers how to avoid first and subsequent heart events and strokes. It also includes sports cardiology, primary care, epidemiology and population science, basic and translational research, and rehabilitation after a cardiovascular event. Explore the scientific programme.

Novel research will be presented in 750 abstracts, among them:

Heart disease in football fans.

Warning signs of a heart attack: do women and men differ?

Impact of high blood pressure and obesity in children.

Alcohol and atrial fibrillation (the most common heart rhythm disorder): what's the link?

Use of step counters in sedentary adults.

The hottest science in cardiovascular prevention will be showcased in the Late Breaking Science Session, including:

Genetic data to predict risk of coronary artery disease.

Exercise after a heart attack: high-intensity interval training versus moderate intensity continuous exercise.

Treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea in patients with atrial fibrillation.

Discover how we may change our genes to prevent cardiovascular disease in a dedicated session.2 "We used to think genetics were predetermined and we had to live with them," said Professor Abreu. "But today we know that we can change our genetics with nutrition and exercise. This session will explore the latest knowledge and where this exciting avenue of research is heading."

E-cigarettes: have their promises vaporised? Hear the most recent data on vaping: how common is it, how does it affect the heart and lungs, does it help people stop smoking traditional cigarettes?3

Can artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning be used to prevent cardiovascular disease? Personalised gaming and much more will be explored in a session on big data.4 Professor Abreu said: "Big data is a hot topic in medicine. During this session experts will discuss its potential in prevention of cardiovascular disease along with the many challenges including security, ethics, and legislation."

What does the future hold for digital tools in cardiovascular prevention? Get the latest on where this field is headed in a special symposium.5 "We already use phones, watches, and computers for diagnosis, tele and mobile monitoring for patients with certain conditions," said Professor Abreu. "But research is pushing for personalised tools for the individual patient."

Will preventing cardiovascular disease also prevent cancer? A symposium on cardio-oncology also examines how to minimise heart damage caused by anti-cancer drugs.6 Professor Abreu said: "Cardiologists are starting specific exercise programmes for cancer patients at the same time they begin anti-cancer treatments - based on cardiovascular rehabilitation programmes. We will hear about this cutting-edge research during this session."

