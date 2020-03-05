Advanced science school on stochastic partial differential equations selects participants

Renowned scientists will address topics relevant to the study of stochastic processes, an area that plays an important role in fields such as finance, geophysics and neuroscience at Unicamp, in Campinas, state of São Paulo

The São Paulo School of Advanced Science on Stochastic Partial Differential Equations will be held in Brazil from July 28 through August 8 at the University of Campinas's Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Scientific Computation (IMECC-UNICAMP) in São Paulo State, Brazil.

Reporters are invited to register for the scientific sessions and short courses, which will present state-of-art science and results of new research.

Stochastic partial differential equations, also known by its acronym SPDEs, constitute a theme of interest for the scientific community involved in the study of stochastic processes, which can be defined as sets of random variables representing the evolution of a system over time - such as stock market swings, changes in Earth's magnetic field or variations in the brain's electrical potential recorded by a EEG machine.

These scientists have spent years building tools to deal with SPDEs, which are partial differential equations containing a random term, also called noise.

The lecturers include Xue-Mei Li and Ajay Chandra of Imperial College London (UK), Giuseppe Cannizzaro of the University of Warwick (UK), Sandra Cerrai of the University of Maryland (USA), Konstantin Matetski of Columbia University (USA), Marielle Simon of the French Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation (INRIA Lille), Soledad Torres of the University of Valparaíso (Chile), Manuel Cabezas of the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Patrícia Gonçalves of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Landim of the Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics (IMPA, Brazil), Renato Fontes of the University of São Paulo (USP, Brazil), and Constantino Tsallis of the Brazilian Center for Physical Research (CBPF).

The São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) is supporting the event through its São Paulo School of Advanced Science Program (SPSAS). Graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and researchers who are already working on subjects relating to stochastic processes can apply to receive financial support to cover the cost of air travel, accommodation and meals. The organizers will select 100 participants, 50 from all parts of Brazil and 50 from abroad.

The twelve-day event will include talks by invited researchers, poster sessions, and a visit to the National Synchrotron Light Laboratory (LNLS) at the Brazilian Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM) in Campinas.

###

More information: https:/ / www. ime. unicamp. br/ spas2020/ .

About São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP)