São Paulo to host school on Glycobiology

The São Paulo School of Advanced Science on Glycobiology will be held in Brazil on July 20-29 at the University of São Paulo's Biomedical Science Institute (ICB-USP).
Reporters are invited to register for the scientific sessions and short courses, which will present state-of-art science and results of new research.
The SPSAS-GLYC, as the School is abbreviated, will cover topics relevant for both academia and industry within the scope of Glycobiology - a field of biology dedicated to studying the structure and biosynthesis of the saccharides (sugar chains, such as glucose, lactose or cellulose) that are found in all living organisms and perform many functions within cells.
These topics include biosynthesis and functions of glycoconjugates, functions of glycans in cancer, new methods for qualitative and quantitative analysis of glycoconjugates, the importance of glycan-binding proteins in pathological processes, glycan-mediated immune system modulation, glycobiology applied to the study of infectious diseases, heparin and intracellular signaling, and chemical and enzymatic synthesis of glycoconjugates for disease treatment.
Lectures such as "Glycobiology: history and perpectives" by Richard Cummings, from Harvard Medical School, "Chemical synthesis of glycoconjugates" by Carolyn Bertozzi, from Stanford University, "Glycosylphosphatidylinositol Anchors: history, biology and applications" by Michael Ferguson, from the University of Dundee, and "Cancer glycobiology" by Roger Chamas, from University of São Paulo's Medical School, are some of the highlights extracted from the School's Program.
The São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) is supporting the event through its São Paulo School of Advanced Science Program (SPSAS (http://www.
The organizing committee for SPSAS-GLYC will select 72 candidates to participate in the event, half of them Brazilians and the other half from the rest of the world. Selection will be based on analysis of each applicant's letter of intent, research project abstract and résumé.
###
More information: https:/
About São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP)
The São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) is a public institution with the mission of supporting scientific research in all fields of knowledge by awarding scholarships, fellowships and grants to investigators linked with higher education and research institutions in the State of São Paulo, Brazil. FAPESP is aware that the very best research can only be done by working with the best researchers internationally. Therefore, it has established partnerships with funding agencies, higher education, private companies, and research organizations in other countries known for the quality of their research and has been encouraging scientists funded by its grants to further develop their international collaboration. You can learn more about FAPESP at http://www.