São Paulo to host school on Glycobiology

Renowned scientists will address topics as functions of glycans in cancer; glycan-mediated immune system modulation; and chemical and enzymatic synthesis of glycoconjugates for disease treatment.

The São Paulo School of Advanced Science on Glycobiology will be held in Brazil on July 20-29 at the University of São Paulo's Biomedical Science Institute (ICB-USP).

Reporters are invited to register for the scientific sessions and short courses, which will present state-of-art science and results of new research.

The SPSAS-GLYC, as the School is abbreviated, will cover topics relevant for both academia and industry within the scope of Glycobiology - a field of biology dedicated to studying the structure and biosynthesis of the saccharides (sugar chains, such as glucose, lactose or cellulose) that are found in all living organisms and perform many functions within cells.

These topics include biosynthesis and functions of glycoconjugates, functions of glycans in cancer, new methods for qualitative and quantitative analysis of glycoconjugates, the importance of glycan-binding proteins in pathological processes, glycan-mediated immune system modulation, glycobiology applied to the study of infectious diseases, heparin and intracellular signaling, and chemical and enzymatic synthesis of glycoconjugates for disease treatment.

Lectures such as "Glycobiology: history and perpectives" by Richard Cummings, from Harvard Medical School, "Chemical synthesis of glycoconjugates" by Carolyn Bertozzi, from Stanford University, "Glycosylphosphatidylinositol Anchors: history, biology and applications" by Michael Ferguson, from the University of Dundee, and "Cancer glycobiology" by Roger Chamas, from University of São Paulo's Medical School, are some of the highlights extracted from the School's Program.

The São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) is supporting the event through its São Paulo School of Advanced Science Program (SPSAS (http://www. espca. fapesp. br/ home/ )). Graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and researchers who are already working on subjects relating to Glycobiology can apply to receive financial support to cover the cost of air travel, accommodation and meals. The applicant's country of origin will also be taken into consideration in an effort to include participants from all continents.

The organizing committee for SPSAS-GLYC will select 72 candidates to participate in the event, half of them Brazilians and the other half from the rest of the world. Selection will be based on analysis of each applicant's letter of intent, research project abstract and résumé.

More information: https:/ / sites. usp. br/ spsas-glyc/ .

About São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP)