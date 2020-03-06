Clower Examining North Carolina Community College Labor Market

Terry Clower, Director, Center for Regional Analysis; Northern Virginia Chair; Professor, Schar School of Policy and Government, received $27,128 from the John M. Belk Endowment for a project in which he will provide detailed data on salary and wages paid in comparable occupations for key teaching disciplines in North Carolina.

To maximize relevance for local campuses and recognizing differing conditions across local labor markets in the state, the analysis will include local labor market analyses representing at least 15 separate campus locations.

Clower will use data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor and private data sources such as Chmura Economics' JobsEQ and Economic Modeling Specialists, Incorporated's (EMSI) Labor Markets Analytics for this project. He and his collaborators will assess market-competitive salaries and wages for specific teaching occupations to be determined by campus-level administrators.

Funding for this project began in February 2020 and will conclude in late May 2020.

