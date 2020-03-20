Gill studying crime reduction best practices for rural communities

Charlotte Gill, Associate Professor/Deputy Director, Criminology, Law and Society, received $100,803 from the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services for the project: "Translating Crime Reduction Best and Emerging Practices for Small and Rural Agencies." Gill is collaborating with the International Association of Chiefs of Police on this project, which includes a literature review of rural policing practices and the development of focus groups to inform the production of a guidebook and online training course for police agencies.

Gill is serving as Principal Investigator on the project. In that role, she is overseeing the administration of the grant and subcontract, serving as a liaison to the sponsor, supervising a graduate research assistant, and overseeing the literature review and focus group development.

Funding for this project began in January 2020 and will conclude in late August 2021.

