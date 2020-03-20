Lin studying gene transcription in blood of patients treated for opioid use disorder

MingKuan Lin, Research Assistant Professor, INOVA Neuroscience, School of Systems Biology, is working to measure gene expression levels in blood from patients undergoing treatment with buprenorphine for opioid use disorder.

Transcription is the process in which a segment of DNA is transcripted into RNA by the enzyme RNA polymerase.

As part of this project, Lin is completing two tasks.

First, he is performing bioinformatics analysis of differential gene expression, including data import, preprocessing, differential expression analysis and enrichment analysis.

Second, he is performing statistical analysis for the association of differential gene expression and clinical results.

Lin received $34,122 from Inova Healthcare for this research. Funding began in January 2020 and will conclude in early July 2020.

