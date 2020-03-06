Sleeter receives funding for project developing history teaching modules

Nathan Sleeter, Research Assistant Professor, Center for History and New Media, received funding for a project in which researchers with Mason's Roy Rosenzweig Center for History and New Media (RRCHNM) will create teaching modules for instructors working in secondary and higher education using resources from the Shapell Manuscript Foundation (SMF).

Sleeter will serve as director of the project.

His work will involve: overseeing graduate research assistants; recruiting teachers to serve as consultants and testers for the teaching modules; and compiling a list of possible teaching module topics.

When the project is complete, RRCHNM will promote the project through blog posts and tweets to educators who use RRCHNM's Teaching History site. RRCHNM will also send email notices to its social studies coordinators and K?12/university teachers.

Sleeter received $35,000 from Shapell Manuscript Foundation for this work. Funding began in January 2020 and will conclude in January 2021.

###