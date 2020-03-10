Bees, Chicxulub & REEs: Geoscientists present diverse science and keynote sessions in Reston

Boulder, Colo., USA: On 20-22 March 2020, geoscientists from the southeastern and northeastern geographic regions of the U.S. and beyond will convene in Reston, Virginia, to discuss new science, expand on existing science, and explore the unique geologic features of the region. The meeting will host a broad diversity of technical sessions as well as field trips and career workshops.

The Society of Sedimentary Geology (SEPM) is the sponsor of the keynote address by. Prof. Lynn Soreghan: "Loess as an Archive and Agent of Climate and Climate Change in Deep Time," on Friday, 20 March.

On Saturday, 21 March, Dr. David Kring will present a keynote address: "Drilling into the Chicxulub Impact Crater and a World-Wide Calamity 66 Million Years Ago."

Selected Session Highlights:

Friday, 20 March

Pardee Keynote Symposium: Radionuclides: Biogeochemistry, Transport, and Geological Applications

4-7. Jim Kaste: Bombs and The Bees: Legacy Radiation in Honey Shows Modern Plant Cycling of A Cold War Contaminant: https:/ / gsa. confex. com/ gsa/ 2020SE/ meetingapp. cgi/ Paper/ 344764

Saturday, 21 March

Pardee Keynote Symposium: The Appalachians, from North to South, from Crust to Mantle: https:/ / gsa. confex. com/ gsa/ 2020SE/ meetingapp. cgi/ Session/ 48759

Duncan Keller: The Tectonic Consequences of High-Pressure Granulite and Ultrahigh-Pressure Rocks in the Acadian/Neoacadian Central Maine Terrane: https:/ / gsa. confex. com/ gsa/ 2020SE/ meetingapp. cgi/ Paper/ 345161

Pardee Keynote Symposium: From the Margins to the Deep: A Tribute to the Science and Art of A. Conrad Neumann: https:/ / gsa. confex. com/ gsa/ 2020SE/ meetingapp. cgi/ Session/ 49401

Pardee Keynote Symposium: New Developments in Diversity and Inclusion in the Geosciences: https:/ / gsa. confex. com/ gsa/ 2020SE/ meetingapp. cgi/ Session/ 48761

This symposium highlights efforts of various universities and schools to develop programs to encourage participation and retain underrepresented groups in the geosciences. The symposia as a whole may draw interest, but difficult to identify a single paper.

A Tribute to USGS Drillers Eugene "Big Gene" Cobbs, Eugene "Little Gene" Cobbs, III, and Jeff Grey, and Their Contributions to Geologic Research East of the Mississippi River

Sunday, 22 March

Shale Production in the Eastern U.S.--E3: Environmental, Economic & Energy System Impacts

Timothy Carr: The Surface Impact of Electric Energy Development in the United States of Renewables and Natural Gas: https:/ / gsa. confex. com/ gsa/ 2020SE/ meetingapp. cgi/ Paper/ 344352

Eastern Activities of the USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative

Warren Day: The USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative (Earth MRI): A Partnership with State Geological Surveys to Better Define the Nation's Critical Mineral Resources: https:/ / gsa. confex. com/ gsa/ 2020SE/ meetingapp. cgi/ Paper/ 343771

Deciphering Active Tectonics and Seismic Hazard in Eastern North America

Martin Chapman: Results from the 2017-2018 Seismic Network Monitoring Effort in the Central Virginia Seismic Zone: https:/ / gsa. confex. com/ gsa/ 2020SE/ meetingapp. cgi/ Paper/ 344183

View the complete session schedule by day or search the program by keywords at https:/ / gsa. confex. com/ gsa/ 2020SE/ meetingapp. cgi/ TechnicalPrograms/ 0

Meeting website: https:/ / www. geosociety. org/ sc-mtg

