GSA cancels joint section meeting

Boulder, Colo., USA: In light of evolving circumstances surrounding the spread of the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Geological Society of America announced today that the 2020 Joint Southeastern and Northeastern Section Meeting has been canceled in Reston, Virginia 20-22 March 2020. More than 1,100 geoscientists were slated to attend.

"The health and safety of event attendees is our highest priority," said Executive Director Vicki McConnell. "With the growing number of travel restrictions, university closures, and heightened calls for "social distancing" by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and health officials in multiple states, GSA has determined that it is not advisable at this time to continue with the meeting."

The local committee and officers of the Southeastern and Northeastern Sections did not make the decision lightly, and regret the necessity to take this action. The joint meeting was being hosted by representatives of the U.S. Geological Survey, Department of Geography, Geology, and the Environment at the Slippery Rock University, the Department of Geology at William & Mary, Barner Consulting, the Department of Geology at Allegheny College, and the Department of Earth Sciences at California University of Pennsylvania.

Attendees will receive full registration refunds.

