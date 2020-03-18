GSA cancels regional spring section meetings

Boulder, CO: In light of evolving circumstances surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Geological Society of America announced today that its May in-person meetings of the Rocky Mountain, Cordilleran, and North-Central Sections of the Geological Society of America have been canceled. Meetings were scheduled as follows:

Rocky Mountain: 4-5 May 2020 | Provo, Utah

Cordilleran: 12-14 May 2020 | Pasadena, California

North-Central: 18-19 May 2020 | Duluth, Minnesota

The local committees and officers of the Sections regret the necessity to take this action, but are confident it is the right decision for the safety of all concerned. Each Section is considering if and how to make virtual presentation options available in an online format. More information will be posted on the GSA site (https:/ / www. geosociety. org/ GSA/ Events/ Section_Meetings/ GSA/ Sections/ Home. aspx ) as it becomes available.

"The health and safety of event attendees is our highest priority," said Executive Director Vicki McConnell. "With the growing number of travel restrictions, university closures, and heightened calls for 'social distancing' by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and health officials in multiple states, GSA has determined that it is not advisable at this time to continue with the meetings."

Attendees will receive full registration refunds.

http://www. geosociety. org

The Geological Society of America, founded in 1888, is a scientific society with more than 20,000 members around the world from academia, government, and industry. Through its meetings, publications, and programs, GSA enhances the professional growth of its members and promotes the geosciences in the service of humankind. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, GSA encourages cooperative research among earth, life, planetary, and social scientists, fosters public dialogue on geoscience issues, and supports all levels of earth science education.

###