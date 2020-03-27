Discoveries at the frontier: the 2020 HFSP Research Grants

The International Human Frontier Science Program Organization (HFSPO) announced today some $33 million USD to support the top 4% of the HFSP Research Grant applications over the coming three years. The 28 winning teams of the 2020 competition for the Research Grants went through a rigorous year-long selection process in a global competition that started with 702 submitted letters of intent involving scientists with their laboratories in more than 50 different countries. This year, 8 Young Investigator Grants and 20 Program Grants were selected for funding. Each team member receives on average $110,000 - $125,000 per year.

HFSP's collaborative Research Grants are given for a broad range of projects under the umbrella theme "Complex mechanisms of living organisms". The Program funds cutting-edge, risky projects and it is the only program that supports international teams of scientists with laboratories in different countries. HFSP Program Grants appeal to the innovative and creative potential of the research teams. Frontier life science knows no limits as winning teams propose to investigate, for example, the influence of plant heat stress on global warming, or biological protein springs as allosteric modulators.

The HFSP Young Investigator Grants are for applicants within 5 years of establishing their independent research group and no more than 10 years from their doctoral degree. This group of investigators also challenges intriguing concepts such as optical communication in living neural networks, or the effects of leaf cutter ants on ecosystem functioning.

The 2020 HFSP investigators display remarkable depth in approach and innovative thinking as they start their intercontinental collaborations. The lists of all 2020 HFSP awards are available at http://www. hfsp. org/ awardees/ newly-awarded .

The Human Frontier Science Program is an international program of research support implemented by the International Human Frontier Science Program Organization (HFSPO) based in Strasbourg, France. Its aims are to promote intercontinental collaboration and training in cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research focused on the life sciences. HFSPO receives financial support from the governments or research councils of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, UK, USA, as well as from the European Union.