IASLC postpones World Conference on Lung Cancer to January 26 to 29, 2021 in Singapore

Denver--March 25--Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact and stress it is putting on the international health care, economic and transportation systems, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) today announced it is postponing the 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2020) from August 9-12, 2020 to January 26-29, 2021.

The IASLC was able to retain the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre as the host site for the WCLC 2020.

According to Dave Mesko, CEO of the IASLC, the postponement was based on multiple factors, including the current travel restrictions put in place by Singapore, the U.S. and other countries, and, importantly, the toll currently being placed on our health care community. These restrictions significantly affect the ability of delegates, speakers, presenters and exhibitors to participate fully in the WCLC 2020. This decision also underlines the IASLC's commitment to containing the virus and preventing further sickness and loss of life, as per World Health Organization recommendations.

"We recognize that many people have already contributed a great deal of time and energy into helping prepare for this event, and we share their sense of disappointment this postponement creates," Mesko said. "However, the health, safety and security of all participants and staff at IASLC events is of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates regarding future IASLC events and activities. "

The IASLC represents a large community of medical professionals, many of whom are now working increased hours to support cancer patients and those impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to these individuals, their families and their patients.

The WCLC has always provided a platform for sharing cutting-edge research and creating space for new collaborations and partnerships. To accommodate and showcase lung cancer research that is slated for presentation in 2020, the IASLC is considering several options, including the possibility of a virtual Presidential Symposium in August in order to engage and bring new, relevant late-breaking science.

Further information will be sent directly to delegates and partners and will be posted on the IASLC WCLC Conference website at https:/ / wclc2020. iaslc. org in the coming days.

###

About the IASLC: