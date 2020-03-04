Impact journals presents 'Altmetric scores & demonstrating societal influence'

Register now: https:/
To be an effective and successful research scientist, you need to know how to overcome the challenges involved in conveying information to an audience beyond your institution-or what NIH likes to call "demonstrating societal influence."
To make the right decisions regarding your outreach you need to understand how best to engage and interact with an online audience.
Whether you're new to engaging and interacting with an online audience or an old pro, join us to learn about Altmetric and how the Altmetric score is calculated as well as fundamental tips and tricks to ensure compelling, persuasive, and professional outreach. Apply these best practices to any type of research output and turn your publications into a true demonstration of societal influence amongst your peers.
By attending this webinar, you'll learn best practices for:
- Developing an effective and successful post-publication promotional plan
- Understanding and working toward a high Altmetric score
- Delivering a professional presentation of your research to an online audience
- Engaging your online audience and keeping them interested in your content
Providing publication services and the global dissemination of vital discoveries for researchers across the many fields of biomedical science.
Altmetric measures the attention that research outputs receive from policy documents, mainstream news outlets, social media, and online reference managers.
