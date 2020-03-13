Oncotarget: Prognostic and predictive factors in pancreatic cancer

Oncotarget Volume 11, Issue 10 reported that there are not standardized predictive biomarkers able to identify patients who benefit most from treatments

The aim of this review is to provide an overview of prognostic and predictive markers used in clinical practice and to explore the most promising fields of research in terms of treatment selection and tailored therapy in pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Fabrizio Citarella from the Department of Medical Oncology, University Campus Bio-Medico, Rome 00128, Italy said, "Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the 12th most frequent cancer in the world and it is the 4th cause of cancer-related death in Western Countries, with a mortality rate almost equal to its incidence and a 5-year survival rate of 5–7%."

This review covers:

HISTOPATHOLOGICAL CHARACTERISTICS

MOLECULAR FACTORS

MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY

GLYPICAN-1 (GPC1)-EXPRESSING CIRCULATING EXOSOMES

microRNA AND LONG NON-CODING RNA

CIRCURLATING TUMOR DNA AND CIRCULATING TUMOR CELLS

CA19-9

INFLAMMATORY MARKERS

NOMOGRAMS AND PROGNOSTIC SCORES

MECHANISMS OF DRUG RESISTANCE, and

BRCA 1 AND 2

The Citarella Research Team concluded, in their Oncotarget Research Article, "In a changing landscape consisting of new chemotherapy regimens, immunotherapy, and target therapies, the identification of prognostic and predictive factors is needed in view of personalized medicine which aim to choose the best therapy for the right patient. Further studies are needed to better understand pancreatic cancer biology and to identify prognostic and predictive factors, which could help clinicians to stratify pancreatic cancer patients and improve their prognosis."

DOI - https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 18632/ oncotarget. 27518

Full text - http://www.oncotarget.com/index.php?journal=oncotarget&page=article&op=view&path[]=27518&path[]=90056

Correspondence to - Fabrizio Citarella - f.citarella@unicampus.it

Keywords - metastatic pancreatic cancer, predictive and prognostic factors, CA19-9, gemcitabine-abraxane, FOLFIRINOX

