Insilico Medicine to present at the Systems Aging Gordon Research Conference

March 13, 2020 - Insilico Medicine will present its latest results in modern and next-generation AI for drug discovery and productive longevity at the Systems Aging Gordon Research Conference, in Mount Snow, Vermont, June 2020.

Aging is a complex process that has been observed in all biological systems at every level of organisation. Some anti-aging interventions have demonstrated life-extending effects in model organisms. Although very good progress has been made in the area, the translation of these interventions in human clinical practice remains limited due to the absence of comprehensive ageing biomarkers. Recent studies suggest that a set of biomarkers, rather than any individual biomarker, constitute the most effective means of assessing the health status. The presentation will cover the development of comprehensive biomarkers of aging using deep learning and blood biochemistry, transcriptomics, and imaging data.

"I am happy to present our latest research at the Systems Aging Gordon Research Conference 2020. The topic of Biomarkers of Aging is rapidly gaining popularity, and we are happy to be at the leading edge of research and one of the innovation drivers in the area." said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

"Alex Zhavoronkov is a clear leader in applying AI approaches to diverse aging-related problems. We look forward to learning about the new advances he has made. This integrative approach is critical for further development of the field," said Vadim Gladyshev, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and chair of the Systems Aging conference.

The inaugural Systems Aging Gordon Research Conference will be held at Mount Snow (West Dover, Vermont, USA) on May 31 - June 5, 2020. The conference program is set around the theme of "Systemic Processes, Omics Approaches and Biomarkers in Aging". The program will include speakers from diverse fields who are united in their pursuit of pioneering aging research. The 2020 Systems Biology GRC will set the stage for subsequent meetings and future development of this field, with the idea to ultimately help delay and reverse aging and age-related pathology.

###

For further information, images or interviews, please contact:

Contact: Klug Gehilfe ai@pharma.ai

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is an artificial intelligence company with offices in six countries and regions striving to accelerate three areas of drug discovery and development: disease target identification, generation of novel molecules (generative chemistry) and synthetic biological data (generative biology), and prediction of clinical trial outcomes. The Company was the first to apply the generative adversarial networks (GANs) and reinforcement learning (RL) to generate new molecular structures with the specified parameters in 2015. In addition to collaborating with large pharmaceutical companies, Insilico Medicine is also pursuing internal drug discovery programs in different disease areas.