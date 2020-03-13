JoVE offers free access to extensive STEM education video library

Cambridge, MA, March 12, 2020 - As a growing number of colleges, universities, and secondary schools are moving classes online "until further notice" to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many faculty face a difficult mid-term pivot from classroom to online instruction -- with virtually no time to prepare for the very different challenges of remote education. To address this rapidly emerging need, JoVE has announced that it will provide free access to all its educational video content through June 15, 2020.

"JoVE wants to help students and educators to mitigate disruption from COVID-19 containment efforts during the spring semester," announced Moshe Pritsker, Ph.D., JoVE CEO and Co-founder. He explained, "It's an opportunity for us to give back to our community at a time when flexibility and adaptability are crucial. JoVE's visual learning resources can help educators and students continue their work without missing a beat."

The offer includes free access to the following resources:

JoVE Core - a video textbook that isolates and visually presents core concepts in Biology and Social Psychology to improve learning comprehension.

JoVE Science Education - a collection of simple, easy-to-understand video demonstrations in eight STEM fields

Lab Manual - comprehensive, curriculum focused videos for introductory biology lab courses

If needed, JoVE Curriculum specialists are available to help faculty map JoVE videos to their curriculum, also at no charge. Claire Winthrop, JoVE's Director of Customer Success notes, "Our Curriculum specialists have extensive experience partnering with faculty on embedding JoVE videos in their courses."

"As the world navigates the uncharted territory of a global pandemic in the digital age, recent communications and educational technology advances will be put to a real test. What we learn from the experience will better prepare us for future challenges," said Dr. Pritsker.

How to Gain Free Access: Interested academic administrators, educators, and students can fill out this form or simply reach out to access@jove.com to set up an account.

###

About JoVE

JoVE advances research and science education by producing and publishing videos of scientific experiments from the top laboratories around the globe. JoVE Education solutions are proven to improve STEM teaching and learning and help educators reach their student learning outcome goals; covering core concepts to advanced methods and theories. High-impact animations and visualized real-life experimentations enable quick, in-depth comprehension and support blended learning and flipped classroom initiatives. Content can be embedded in courses through most learning management systems or assigned as standalone supplements.

JoVE Coronavirus Free Access Resource Center

To support the science community in their efforts to address the health crisis brought about by COVID-19, JoVE has made its coronavirus-focused content and related resources freely available.

Keywords: higher education, remote learning, distance learning, online learning, visual learning, educational video, STEM education, science videos, edtech

Hashtags: #COVID19 #COVIDClassroom #COVIDCampus #Collegeonline #online courses #TeachingCOVID19 #academia #coronavirus #COVID-19 #educators #remotelearing #edtech #HumanizeO