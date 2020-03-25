News Release 

An acute respiratory infection runs into the most common noncommunicable epidemic -- COVID-19 and cardiovascular diseases

JAMA Cardiology

What The Viewpoint Says: Emerging as an acute infectious disease, COVID-19 may be- come a chronic epidemic similar to influenza because of genetic re- combination. Therefore, we should be ready for the reemergence of COVID-19 or other coronaviruses.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.0934)

