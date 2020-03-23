News Release 

Associations between screen use, language skills

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: Researchers combined the results of 42 studies in this analysis to examine associations between the quantity, quality and onset of screen use by children and language skills.

Author: Sheri Madigan, Ph.D., of the University of Calgary in Canada, is the corresponding author.

