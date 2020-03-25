Association of cardiac injury with mortality in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Wuhan, China

What The Study Did: This observational study of 416 patients in Wuhan, China, with confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reports that cardiac injury is a common condition among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and it is associated with higher risk of in-hospital mortality.

Authors: Bo Yang, M.D., Ph.D., and He Huang, M.D., Ph.D., of Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University in China, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.0950)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.