Cardiac involvement in a patient with COVID-19

What The Study Did: A description of the presentation of acute myocardial inflammation in a patient with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) who recovered from influenzalike syndrome and developed fatigue and signs and symptoms of heart failure a week after upper respiratory tract symptoms.

Authors: Marco Metra, M.D., of the Institute of Cardiology in Brescia, Italy, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.1096)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.