Cardiovascular implications of fatal outcomes of patients with COVID-19

JAMA Cardiology

What The Study Did: Evaluating the association of underlying cardiovascular disease and myocardial injury on fatal outcomes in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Authors: Zhibing Lu, M.D., and Xinghuan Wang, M.D., of  Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in China, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.1017)

