Comparing risk of colorectal cancer after weight-loss surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers used French electronic health data to investigate how risk of colorectal cancer compared among obese adults who had weight-loss surgery and who didn't.

Authors: Laurent Bailly, M.D., Ph.D., Universite Cote d'Azur, Nice, France, and coauthors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.0089)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.