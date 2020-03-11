News Release 

Comparing risk of colorectal cancer after weight-loss surgery

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers used French electronic health data to investigate how risk of colorectal cancer compared among obese adults who had weight-loss surgery and who didn't.

Authors: Laurent Bailly, M.D., Ph.D., Universite Cote d'Azur, Nice, France, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.0089)

