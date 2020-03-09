News Release 

Clinical trial investigates gabapentin for alcohol use disorder

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial investigated if gabapentin, a drug often used to treat nerve pain, would be useful in the treatment of patients with alcohol use disorder (problem drinking that becomes severe) and a history of alcohol withdrawal symptoms. As many as 30 million people in the U.S. meet criteria for alcohol use disorder, yet less than 1 million receive medication that may be beneficial.

Authors: Raymond F. Anton, M.D., of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, is the corresponding author.



