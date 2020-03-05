Did cataract surgery change melatonin secretion in older patients?

What The Study Did: The secretion of melatonin is an important indicator of the body's circadian rhythm. An internal circadian rhythm misaligned with the outside world and a low concentration of melatonin secretion have been associated with risk for a variety of diseases. This randomized clinical trial investigated whether cataract surgery, which increases a person's perception of light, affected melatonin secretion in patients 60 and older having their first cataract surgery compared with those whose cataract surgery was delayed.

Authors: Keigo Saeki, M.D., Ph.D., of the Nara Medical University School of Medicine in Nara, Japan, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.0206)

