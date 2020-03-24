Diet quality of young people in US

What The Study Did: This observational study used national survey data from young people up to age 19 to estimate the overall diet quality of children and teens in the United States and to explore how diet quality has changed from 1999 to 2016.

Authors: Junxiu Liu, Ph.D., of Tufts University in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.0878)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.