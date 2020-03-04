Diabetes remission rates after 2 common weight-loss surgeries

What The Study Did: Researchers examined associations between two of the most common weight-loss surgeries on type 2 diabetes outcomes by comparing diabetes remission and relapse rates, glycemic control and weight loss after five years among 9,700 adults with type 2 diabetes who had Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

Authors: Kathleen McTigue, M.D., of the University of Pittsburgh, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.0087)

