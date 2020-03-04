News Release 

Diabetes remission rates after 2 common weight-loss surgeries

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers examined associations between two of the most common weight-loss surgeries on type 2 diabetes outcomes by comparing diabetes remission and relapse rates, glycemic control and weight loss after five years among 9,700 adults with type 2 diabetes who had Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

Authors: Kathleen McTigue, M.D., of the University of Pittsburgh, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/ 

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.0087)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/fullarticle/10.1001/jamasurg.2020.0087?guestAccessKey=ff1b2f13-2ae4-40e5-b623-2e49a698abff&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=030420

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.