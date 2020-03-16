Earliest age gender dysphoria experienced by transgender adults seeking gender-affirming surgery

What The Study Did: Data collected from 155 adult transgender women and 55 transgender men were used to identify the earliest age at which gender dysphoria was experienced in this patient population seeking genital gender-affirming surgery at a California hospital.

Authors: Maurice M. Garcia, M.D., M.A.S., of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.1236)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2020. 1236?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 031620

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.