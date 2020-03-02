Evaluating association of state firearm laws to prevent child access with pediatric firearm fatalities

What The Study Did: This research letter looked at two categories of firearm laws to prevent child access and their association with pediatric firearm fatalities throughout the United States from 1991 to 2016.

Author: Eric W. Fleegler, M.D., M.P.H., of Boston Children's Hospital, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.6227)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media Advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.