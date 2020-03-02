News Release 

Evaluating association of state firearm laws to prevent child access with pediatric firearm fatalities

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This research letter looked at two categories of firearm laws to prevent child access and their association with pediatric firearm fatalities throughout the United States from 1991 to 2016.

Author: Eric W. Fleegler, M.D., M.P.H., of Boston Children's Hospital, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.6227)

