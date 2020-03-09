Examining diagnoses of stress-related disorders, risk of neurodegenerative diseases

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated how stress-related disorders (such as posttraumatic stress disorder, adjustment disorder and stress reactions) were associated with risk for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer and Parkinson disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), using data from national health registers in Sweden.

Authors: Huan Song, M.D., Ph.D., of Sichuan University in Chengdu, China, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.0117)

