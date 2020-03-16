Effects of family member detention or deportation

What The Study Did: Researchers in this survey study of nearly 550 Latino or Latina adolescents looked at how family member detention or deportation was associated with later suicidal thoughts, alcohol use or clinically significant externalizing behaviors such as rule-breaking and aggressive behaviors.

Author: Kathleen M. Roche, Ph.D., of George Washington University in Washington. D.C., is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.0014)

