News Release 

Investigating association between air pollution, dementia risk and role of cardiovascular disease

JAMA Neurology

What The Study Did: This observational study analyzed data from about 2,900 older residents of Stockholm to examine the association between long-term exposure to air pollution and the risk of developing dementia, along with what role cardiovascular disease might have.

Authors: Giulia Grande, M.D., of the Karolinska Institutet and Stockholm University in Stockholm, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.4914)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.4914?guestAccessKey=9b6ee148-fb0a-42f9-a5fb-183c2a41342d&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=033020

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.