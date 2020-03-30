Investigating association between air pollution, dementia risk and role of cardiovascular disease

What The Study Did: This observational study analyzed data from about 2,900 older residents of Stockholm to examine the association between long-term exposure to air pollution and the risk of developing dementia, along with what role cardiovascular disease might have.
Authors: Giulia Grande, M.D., of the Karolinska Institutet and Stockholm University in Stockholm, is the corresponding author.
