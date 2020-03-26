News Release 

Infants born to mothers with COVID-19 in China

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This study examined the medical records of 33 newborns born to women with COVID-19.

Author: Wenhao Zhou, M.D., of the National Children's Medical Center, Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, China, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.0878)

