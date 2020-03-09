Is federal rental assistance associated with childhood asthma outcomes?

What The Study Did: National survey data and housing assistance records were used to examine whether participation in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rental assistance programs was associated with childhood asthma outcomes, including ever being diagnosed with asthma, history of asthma attack, and treatment in the emergency department for asthma.

Author: Michel Boudreaux, Ph.D., of the University of Maryland School of Public Health in College Park, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.6242)

