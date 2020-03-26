Investigating spaceflight-associated changes in astronauts

What The Study Did: Head congestion is one of the most common symptoms experienced by astronauts during spaceflight. This observational study examined preflight and postflight head magnetic resonance images (MRIs) of 35 astronauts who participated in either a short-duration (30 days or less) Space Shuttle mission or a long-duration (greater than 30 days) International Space Station mission. Researchers investigated whether there were differences in the development of certain physiological changes of the paranasal sinuses and mastoid air cells associated with symptoms of head congestion.

Authors: Donna R. Roberts, M.D., of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.0228)

