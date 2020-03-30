Investigating SARS-CoV-2 transmission in public bath center in China

What The Study Did: This case series reports a cluster-spreading event in Huai'an (about 435 miles northeast of Wuhan) in Jiangsu Province, China, where a patient with SARS-CoV-2 may have transmitted the virus to eight other healthy individuals through bathing in a public bath center.

Authors: Qilong Wang, M.D., Ph.D., of the Affiliated Huai'an No. 1 People's Hospital, Nanjing Medical University in Huai'an, China, and Hongbing Shen, M.D., Ph.D., of the School of Public Health, Nanjing Medical University in Nanjing, China, are the corresponding authors.

