Mental health of health care workers in china in hospitals with patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: This survey study of almost 1,300 health care workers in China at 34 hospitals equipped with fever clinics or wards for patients with COVID-19 reports on their mental health outcomes, including symptoms of depression, anxiety, insomnia and distress.

Authors: Zhongchun Liu, M.D., of the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan, and Shaohua Hu, M.D., of the First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, are the corresponding authors.

(10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.3976)

Editor's Note: The study includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

