Ocular findings of patients with COVID-19

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: One-third of COVID-19 patients from Hubei, China, had ocular manifestations, occurring frequently in patients with more severe physical conditions.

Authors: Liang Liang, M.D., of China Three Gorges University in Yichang, China, and Kaili Wu, M.D.,  of Sun Yat-sen University Guangzhou, China, are the corresponding authors.

