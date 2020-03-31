Ocular findings of patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: One-third of COVID-19 patients from Hubei, China, had ocular manifestations, occurring frequently in patients with more severe physical conditions.
Authors: Liang Liang, M.D., of China Three Gorges University in Yichang, China, and Kaili Wu, M.D., of Sun Yat-sen University Guangzhou, China, are the corresponding authors.
(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.1291)
