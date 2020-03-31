Ocular findings of patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: One-third of COVID-19 patients from Hubei, China, had ocular manifestations, occurring frequently in patients with more severe physical conditions.

Authors: Liang Liang, M.D., of China Three Gorges University in Yichang, China, and Kaili Wu, M.D., of Sun Yat-sen University Guangzhou, China, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.1291)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study and commentary are linked to this news release

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaophthalmology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaophthalmol. 2020. 1291?guestAccessKey= 6b204664-6c20-473d-9396-807bfb3ce7a8&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 032120

###