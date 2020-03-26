News Release 

Observation vs. targeted high-dose radiation for metastatic prostate cancer

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial compared how effectively high-dose, targeted radiation therapy versus no treatment (observation) among 54 men prevented the progression over six months of recurrent hormone-sensitive prostate cancer that has metastasized to a small number of sites in the body.

Authors: Phuoc T. Tran, M.D., Ph.D., of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

