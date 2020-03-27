News Release 

Potential effects of coronaviruses on the cardiovascular system

JAMA Cardiology

What The Study Did: An overview of the basics of coronaviruses, with a focus on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) along with their effects on the cardiovascular system.

Authors: Mohammad Madjid, M.D., M.S., of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.1286)

