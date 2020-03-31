News Release 

Perspectives on COVID-19 control measures for ophthalmology clinics

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Viewpoint Says: This article describes treatment initiatives being undertaken for novel coronavirus 2019 at an ophthalmology center in Singapore.

Authors: Ivan Seah Yu Jun, M.B.B.S., of  National University Hospital of Singapore, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.1288)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The article is linked to this news release

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.1288?guestAccessKey=cfd3ac72-e954-47d8-b81b-c40f03672f57&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=033120

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.