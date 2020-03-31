Perspectives on COVID-19 control measures for ophthalmology clinics

What The Viewpoint Says: This article describes treatment initiatives being undertaken for novel coronavirus 2019 at an ophthalmology center in Singapore.

Authors: Ivan Seah Yu Jun, M.B.B.S., of National University Hospital of Singapore, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.1288)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The article is linked to this news release

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaophthalmology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaophthalmol. 2020. 1288?guestAccessKey= cfd3ac72-e954-47d8-b81b-c40f03672f57&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 033120

###