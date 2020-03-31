Perspectives on COVID-19 control measures for ophthalmology clinics

What The Viewpoint Says: This article describes treatment initiatives being undertaken for novel coronavirus 2019 at an ophthalmology center in Singapore.
Authors: Ivan Seah Yu Jun, M.B.B.S., of National University Hospital of Singapore, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.1288)
Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The article is linked to this news release
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###