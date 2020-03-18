News Release 

Proximity of hospitals to mass shootings in US

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: Nontrauma center hospitals were the nearest hospitals to most of the mass shootings (five or more people injured or killed by a gun) that happened in the U.S. in 2019. This study examined distances to trauma centers and nontrauma center hospitals for 187 mass shootings.

Authors: Michael L. Nance, M.D., of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

