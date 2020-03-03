News Release 

Profits of large pharmaceutical companies compared to other large public companies

What The Study Did: Data from annual financial reports were used to compare the profitability of 35 large pharmaceutical companies with 357 companies in the S&P 500 Index from 2000 to 2018. This study is part of a theme issue from JAMA on drug pricing.

Authors: Fred D. Ledley, of Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.0442)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

