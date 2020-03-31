Surgical considerations for tracheostomy during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Viewpoint Says: Lessons learned from the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic may help reduce the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS- CoV-2), the cause of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), to health care workers performing open tracheostomies, a surgical procedure to open an airway that may be required for many patients with COVID-19.

Authors: Woei Shyang Loh, M.B.B.S., of the National University of Singapore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.0764)

