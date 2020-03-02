Sex differences in salaries of department chairs at state medical schools

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated pay differences by sex at the highest ranks of academic medicine among clinical department chairs at 29 state medical schools in 12 states.

Authors: Eleni Linos, M.D., Dr.P.H., of the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.7540)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

