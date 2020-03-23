Study examines association of sleep-disordered breathing with Alzheimer's disease biomarkers

What The Study Did: This study used data and brain imaging from a randomized clinical trial for older adults who are cognitively unimpaired and examined brain changes, including the presence of biomarkers for Alzheimer disease, between those with sleep-disordered breathing and those without.
Authors: Gael Chetelat, Ph.D., of the Universite de Caen in France, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.0311)
The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.
